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Compilation Of Magnetic Meat
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414 views • June 16, 2021
More magnetic meat folks!!! What is going on here? Sabotaging our food now? If this meat has somehow received the ability to be magnetised, just like the jabs given cause the recipients to be magnetised, then people's we are going to be magnetised just as if we had the jab!!!
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