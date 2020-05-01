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Same Old Story
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17 views • May 01, 2020
We never learn. Leadership promises the citizens the same green grass every time but it always ends up the same old story. Maybe this time we can stop listening and following them, and create the peace and harmony that the PEOPLE want.
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