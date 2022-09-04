The Spiders Web - Britains Second Empire

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The Spider’s Web: Britain’s Second Empire. A documentary showing how Britain transformed from a colonial power into a global financial power. At the demise of empire, City of London financial interests created a web of offshore secrecy jurisdictions that captured wealth from across the globe and hid it behind obscure financial structures in a web of offshore islands