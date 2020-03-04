Tommy Robinson Arrested For Reporting Sexual Assault On His 8-Year-Old Daughter

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Tommy Robinson joins The Alex Jones Show to break down his recent arrest for reporting the sexual assault of his daughter while the man accused of assaulting his 8-year-old walked free.
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