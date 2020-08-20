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Janet Ossebaard - Corona 1/4
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300 views • August 20, 2020
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Due to the censorship on YouTube, Janet is now moving her work to Bitchute.
So.... if you wish to see her work (again), go to www.bitchute.com, create a free account (if you don't have one yet), and search for "FallCabal". Click on Playlists to see all of Janet's work, nicely categorised...
https://en.valcabal.nl/product-page/donatie-1-euro-voor-janet-s-docu-over-covid-19
If you would like to donate more, you can simply click on the amount of 1-dollars and turn the total into the amount of your wishes.
Due to the censorship on YouTube, Janet is now moving her work to Bitchute.
So.... if you wish to see her work (again), go to www.bitchute.com, create a free account (if you don't have one yet), and search for "FallCabal". Click on Playlists to see all of Janet's work, nicely categorised...
https://en.valcabal.nl/product-page/donatie-1-euro-voor-janet-s-docu-over-covid-19
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