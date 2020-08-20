Janet Ossebaard - Corona 1/4

Support the new way of honest distribution... Did you see Janet's documentaries? Did you enjoy them? Do you think they are worth one dollar? If so, please click on this button and support her work!If you would like to donate more, you can simply click on the amount of 1-dollars and turn the total into the amount of your wishes.Due to the censorship on YouTube, Janet is now moving her work to Bitchute.So.... if you wish to see her work (again), go to www.bitchute.com, create a free account (if you don't have one yet), and search for "FallCabal". Click on Playlists to see all of Janet's work, nicely categorised...