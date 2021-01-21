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I Am A Patriot – Patriots Hold The Line
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142 views • January 21, 2021
Patriots: Hold the line. Hold onto faith and hope. I recorded this song after watching the 'inauguration,' (if you can call it that) to keep morale up and keep hope alive among Patriots.
Many of you are already well-schooled in the following, but if not, now is a good time to dig into:
• The Declaration of Independence
• Constitution 'for' the 'united states of America'
• Bill of Rights
• Act of 1871
Knowledge is POWER.
We are born SOVEREIGN.
God Bless YOU and God Bless the United States of America!
Let me know how I can help you help America and the people of this great country. Contact me at donnagentile.com/contact
Many of you are already well-schooled in the following, but if not, now is a good time to dig into:
• The Declaration of Independence
• Constitution 'for' the 'united states of America'
• Bill of Rights
• Act of 1871
Knowledge is POWER.
We are born SOVEREIGN.
God Bless YOU and God Bless the United States of America!
Let me know how I can help you help America and the people of this great country. Contact me at donnagentile.com/contact
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