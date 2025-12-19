BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
New Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun to combat anti-semitisim - on Fox News
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1341 followers
0
1 day ago

Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the incoming U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, used a U.S. television appearance to blame the Australian government for the Bondi Beach attack, repeatedly framing it as the result of “government inaction” on antisemitism.

Kaploun states that “immediately upon being nominated by the President, the Australian Jewish community contacted me with their fears and concerns,” and that he subsequently spoke to the Australian government. This raises an obvious question:

Why is a U.S. envoy, not yet confirmed at the time, being treated as a point of authority for internal Australian security matters?

Australia is a sovereign country. Its policing, intelligence, and counterterrorism policies are not subordinate to a U.S. State Department envoy, especially one whose mandate is explicitly American.

Kaploun then goes further, asserting that the attack is “a lot of it due to government inaction or unwillingness to condemn the rhetoric,” before praising U.S. immigration vetting policies and declaring that America will set the standard other countries should “learn from.”

Most striking is his language near the end of the segment: “But for me particularly, the fact that it’s a Jewish society…”

Australia is not a “Jewish society.” It is a pluralist country with a Christian cultural history, secular governance, and equal citizenship under law. Elevating one community’s security above others, especially while pretending to speak in an official diplomatic capacity, undermines the very principle of equal protection he claims to defend.

Using a foreign tragedy to justify cross-border political pressure and narrative control is not ethical.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
