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CNN’S SICK SPIN/ Turning ISIS Bombers into "Tragic Teens"
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Recharge Freedom
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"Two teens out for a stroll." That is how CNN decided to describe ISIS-inspired terrorists caught on camera detonating IEDs at peaceful protesters in New York City. In this video, we expose the Orwellian linguistic gymnastics used by CNN to protect the perpetrators and gaslight the American public.

From 9/11 to the Ariana Grande concert bombing, we look at how history would look if we let CNN's "Passive Voice Propaganda" write the textbooks. Why is the media always on the side that hates America? Why do they frame villains as victims while the real targets are ignored?

It’s time to stop letting the "Linguistic Shield" protect people holding the fuse. Don't let them set the anchor—share this before the truth is buried for good.

#CNN #MediaBias #BreakingNews #NYC #PropagandaExposed #ISIS #Truth #FreedomOfSpeech #RechargeFreedom

Keywords
truth bombcharlie hebdocnn fake newsmedia framingmedia narrativestyler robinsonzohran mamdaninyc terror attackcnn deceptionmedia bias exposedorwellian propagandaisis nycariana grande bombinglinguistic shieldanti-america medianews satiredeceptive journalism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy