CNN’S SICK SPIN/ Turning ISIS Bombers into "Tragic Teens"

"Two teens out for a stroll." That is how CNN decided to describe ISIS-inspired terrorists caught on camera detonating IEDs at peaceful protesters in New York City. In this video, we expose the Orwellian linguistic gymnastics used by CNN to protect the perpetrators and gaslight the American public.

From 9/11 to the Ariana Grande concert bombing, we look at how history would look if we let CNN's "Passive Voice Propaganda" write the textbooks. Why is the media always on the side that hates America? Why do they frame villains as victims while the real targets are ignored?

It’s time to stop letting the "Linguistic Shield" protect people holding the fuse. Don't let them set the anchor—share this before the truth is buried for good.

#CNN #MediaBias #BreakingNews #NYC #PropagandaExposed #ISIS #Truth #FreedomOfSpeech #RechargeFreedom