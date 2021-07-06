If public officials keep acting like this, there may be a revolution

Tucker Carlson, July 2, 2021'These people are too incompetent, too nasty, too selfish and too stupid to lead this country'For a year, our children never saw each other’s faces. They were masked. Masks were mandatory in schools, and in most public places. Masks were key to fighting the great global pandemic, they told us. Our public health authorities repeated that every day. So our children complied. They had no choice.Now the actual science is trickling in. Our juvenile mask policy turns out to be a complete disaster. A human tragedy on a vast scale, and testament to the recklessness of our leaders. A new study on masks and children has been conducted by researchers in Germany and Poland. It was just published in JAMA Pediatrics, the premiere peer-reviewed pediatric medical journal in the world. It confirms that masking children wasn’t just unnecessary. It was legitimately dangerous.----Plus, a 12-year-old child volunteered for the Pfizer vaccine trial and is now in a wheelchair. Her mother talks to Tucker.