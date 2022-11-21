FLASHBACK: Michael Murphy and G. Edward Griffin on Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (2010)

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
November 21st, 2022
The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-griffinmurphy/
FROM 2010: Michael Murphy of Truth Media Productions and G. Edward Griffin of Freedom Force International join us to talk about their forthcoming documentary "What in the World Are They Spraying?" about the Stratospheric Aerosol Geoengineering campaign taking place in our skies.
