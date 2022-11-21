Create New Account
FLASHBACK: Michael Murphy and G. Edward Griffin on Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (2010)
November 21st, 2022

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport


SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-griffinmurphy/

FROM 2010: Michael Murphy of Truth Media Productions and G. Edward Griffin of Freedom Force International join us to talk about their forthcoming documentary "What in the World Are They Spraying?" about the Stratospheric Aerosol Geoengineering campaign taking place in our skies.

