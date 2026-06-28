Iraq: The Green Zone in Baghdad has been completely shut off - At least 15 have been arrested in Baghdad, a minister, senior advisers, directors, & parliamentary members

NEW: The Green Zone in Baghdad has been completely shut off.

NEW: Heavy military movements in the Green Zone, Baghdad, which houses the US Embassy

BREAKING: Iraqi security forces are currently conducting an OP in the Green Zone to capture high-ranking political figures.

⚡️A new batch of tanks enters the Green Zone.

Iraqi security forces are currently conducting an arrest & raid campaign in the capital, Baghdad, raiding the homes of politicians.

⚡️BREAKING: Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service stormed the Sikma Complex in Baghdad’s Green Zone, adjacent to the US Embassy, where most politicians & their families reside.

Latest:⚡️Preliminary news about the raid on the former Minister of Finance, Tayef Sami, in the Daoudi area. At least 15 have been arrested in Baghdad, a minister, senior advisers, directors, & parliamentary members, Iraqi monitoring channels report.

ALSO: Iran’s Assembly of Experts has issued an unprecedented & important statement in support of the Supreme Leader, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei



In a critical letter to govt officials, signed by 62 out of 86 members of the country’s highest clerical body, Assembly calls upon the negotiators to respect the Leader’s red lines. Statement as follows:



1. We urge that, considering the experiences of past damaging negotiations, negotiators will be extremely careful of the tricks of the deceitful & evil enemy & pay attention to the fact that observing the Leader’s red lines is a religious obligation & violating them is not permissible under any circumstances.



2. We emphasize the need to pursue revenge for the martyrdom of our dear Leader, & that Trump & Netanyahu must face justice by any means necessary.



3. Any breach of the MoU must be responded to immediately. Therefore, considering the continuation of ceasefire breaches by the Zionist regime in Lebanon, & the failure to withdraw from the occupied territories, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is contrary to the obligations of the officials & is considered a major strategic mistake, & will only embolden the enemy to continue its breach of the agreement.



4. We remind you again that according to obligatory guidance of the Supreme Leader, the country's nuclear rights should not be discussed nor disputed, & should be completely excluded from the negotiations.



5. Establishing management over the Strait of Hormuz, receiving compensation for war damages, release of frozen assets, lifting all sanctions, & the withdrawal of US forces from the region are inviolable demands of the Supreme Leader & the people, & they must be pursued. Any negligence in this regard will be met with a fierce reaction of the nation.



6. Officials should avoid any statements that cause the enemy to become more arrogant & makes the country appear weak & helpless. Especially since the resistance of our self-sacrificing warriors has driven the arrogant America to despair, no statements should be made that suggests the country’s weakness or helplessness.



7. Everyone, especially the esteemed govt officials, knows that in the system of Wilayat Al-Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist), opinion & perspective of the Leader is the final word, & when informed of his definitive opinion, no official can or should act contrary to his opinion.



8. Based on all evidence, the enemy is merely seeking an opportunity to deploy additional forces & buy time for some matters, including the upcoming Midterm elections. After that, there will be a high probability of a new attack, & the issues raised in the MoU should be resolved within the stipulated 30-day & 60-day deadlines.



9. We ask the dear nation to continue their steadfast presence on the streets, & while preserving sacred unity & avoiding any action that disrupts this unity, they should not pay attention to the divisive words of some ignorant people who seek to limit this divine mission. The presence of the people is essential and decisive as long as the Supreme Leader deems it necessary.



10. The Assembly of Experts, as humble servants & part of the people, will remain with the esteemed Leadership & the entire nation, while wishing success to the respected govt officials, awaiting the fulfillment of the conditions & promises, & will fulfill their religious duty when necessary.



@Middle_East_Spectator

"In other words: overwhelming majority of the Assembly of Experts, 62 of 86 members, are extremely critical of the negotiators & the current MoU talks.



Assembly of Experts is the most important clerical & religious body in Iran, which is directly responsible for selecting the Supreme Leader. Although they don’t have legislative power, their word means a lot.



Such a statement in support of the Supreme Leader is unprecedented & will put a huge amount of pressure on Pezeshkian, Araqchi, Qalibaf & other officials within the current govt.



If they don’t respect the Leader’s guidance, they will be in trouble."



🐻Crowds have already taken to the streets in Iran to express support to the Supreme Leader in response to the Assembly of Experts call.