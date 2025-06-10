© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We're finding this now constantly inside people that have all been Covid vaccinated."
British funeral director John O'Looney on the strange white rubbery clots embalmers are now finding in the recently deceased.
"Having done this job for 18 years... that isn't normal."
"Every one of these people was Covid vaccinated. How do I know? Because I meet the family at the point of arrangement and ask them."
Full interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61dZnBEfdYo
