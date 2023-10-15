James Perloff - “An Oligarchy Controls America” - Fact or Conspiracy Theory?

⤴️ Uploaded with permission from James Perloff.👉 Source: https://tinyurl.com/mrx72drh

🖥️ James Perloff's website: https://jamesperloff.net/





On August 31, 2023, James Perloff gave a public PowerPoint presentation, extensively covering the history of the New World Order, especially here in the U.S. It was intended to “red-pill” the “blue-pilled.” Two videographers taped the event, but, as explained at the beginning of this video, highly unusual circumstances caused one tape to be lost, and the other partially lost. As you will see, however, James Perloff was determined to, and did, “resurrect” the event. Please consider sharing this video with anyone who needs to become awake. Many thanks to Richard Gage, https://richardgage911.org/ for posting on social media his interview with NYC Fire Dept Captain Richard Patterson about Building 7. An excerpt is included in the video.