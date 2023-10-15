Create New Account
James Perloff - “An Oligarchy Controls America” - Fact or Conspiracy Theory?
channel image
Sage of Quay™
145 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
33 views
Published Yesterday

⤴️ Uploaded with permission from James Perloff.👉 Source: https://tinyurl.com/mrx72drh

🖥️ James Perloff's website: https://jamesperloff.net/


On August 31, 2023, James Perloff gave a public PowerPoint presentation, extensively covering the history of the New World Order, especially here in the U.S. It was intended to “red-pill” the “blue-pilled.” Two videographers taped the event, but, as explained at the beginning of this video, highly unusual circumstances caused one tape to be lost, and the other partially lost. As you will see, however, James Perloff was determined to, and did, “resurrect” the event. Please consider sharing this video with anyone who needs to become awake. Many thanks to Richard Gage, https://richardgage911.org/ for posting on social media his interview with NYC Fire Dept Captain Richard Patterson about Building 7. An excerpt is included in the video.

Keywords
interviewcommentaryfree-speechfreethinkingalternative-research

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket