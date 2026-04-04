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"Wise or Foolish? How You're Building Your Life Right Now | Matthew 7 Bible Study"

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In this episode, we dive deep into Matthew 7:24-27 — the parable of the wise and foolish builders. What does it really mean to build your life on the rock of Jesus Christ? We explore what Scripture says about wisdom, foolishness, truth, and what it takes to draw near to God in your daily walk. Covering key passages from Proverbs, Ephesians 4, Isaiah, and Daniel, this study challenges you to examine your heart, stay connected to the body of Christ, and build your faith brick by brick. Don't miss this encouraging and convicting word!

Scriptures referenced: Matthew 7:24-27, Ephesians 4, Proverbs 1:5, 12:15, 13:20, Isaiah 1, Daniel 12:3, Psalm 19:7



