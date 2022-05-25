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Veiled Evil With A Cloak of Innocence - Lion King Action Toy
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142 views • May 25, 2022
The Lion King was a memorable film for many youngsters.
Disney was eager to give away its promotional toys to children, which were supposed to commemorate the moment Rafiki holds baby Simba up in blessing. Parents were in for the shock of their life, as the wise old Rafiki and Simba were placed in a eyebrow raising position.
Viral videos of the action toy spread like wildfire.
When interacting, poor baby Simba is placed in such a way, that it looks like Rafiki is performing some unfortunate monkey business. It looked like Rafiki is engaging in a sex act with the baby lion.
Disney was eager to give away its promotional toys to children, which were supposed to commemorate the moment Rafiki holds baby Simba up in blessing. Parents were in for the shock of their life, as the wise old Rafiki and Simba were placed in a eyebrow raising position.
Viral videos of the action toy spread like wildfire.
When interacting, poor baby Simba is placed in such a way, that it looks like Rafiki is performing some unfortunate monkey business. It looked like Rafiki is engaging in a sex act with the baby lion.
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