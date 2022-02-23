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Avoid A Begrudging Host - Proverbs 23:6-8 (NIV)
6 Do not eat the food of a begrudging host,
do not crave his delicacies;
7 for he is the kind of person
who is always thinking about the cost.
“Eat and drink,” he says to you,
but his heart is not with you.
8 You will vomit up the little you have eaten
and will have wasted your compliments.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The stingy host says "Eat, Drink, and Party Hardy!"
But, he will resent you for the cost of your presence.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9yz87h
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