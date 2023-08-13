EU gas prices up 40%





Gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed by nearly 40% as workers at LNG plants in Australia, which is now providing an alternative to sanctioned Russian exports, prepare for a strike. We hear from international politics professor, Murat Aslan, who says the European energy crisis is the result of a failed attempt to shift away from fossil fuels – and the backfiring of sanctions on Russia.





