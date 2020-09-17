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Prove All Things Program 16 – County Commission Gets COVID Facts – Action Time & More
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21 views • September 17, 2020
Proofs of Claim that the reaction to COVID-19 is illogical, inappropriate, and damaging were presented to the County Commission in a 19 minute video. The Commission members are asked to present this information to the Governor, State and Federal representatives. If the claims are not proven to be wrong, then a change in the reaction to COVID-19 is necessary. The conclusion of Dana Coverstone's dreams follows the Commission Presentation and three short videos on pandemic response finish out Program 16. Prove All Things programs are designed to bring important information to the public's attention. We are rushing into a hellish New World Order. Pray for divine intervention and prepare physically and most importantly, spiritually.
All Prove All Things programs are archived on hudok.info and hudok.com.
All Prove All Things programs are archived on hudok.info and hudok.com.
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