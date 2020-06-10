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Senate Approves Spy Bill #604
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3 views • June 10, 2020
In tonight's episode, your host will be discussing the Senate approving a spy bill. It reauthorizes several surveillance authorities originally passed into law via the USA PATRIOT Act. Your host will also discuss your motivation.
#spybill #HR6172 #yourmotivation
References
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/senate-approves-spy-bill-possible-link-to-pending-covid-19-actions.html
Patriot Watch Media is not here to tell you what you want to hear. They tell you what you need to hear! You will always get the "Purity of Truth" with Patriot Watch Media!
**FAIR USE**
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976; allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching scholarship and research.
#spybill #HR6172 #yourmotivation
References
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/senate-approves-spy-bill-possible-link-to-pending-covid-19-actions.html
Patriot Watch Media is not here to tell you what you want to hear. They tell you what you need to hear! You will always get the "Purity of Truth" with Patriot Watch Media!
**FAIR USE**
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976; allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching scholarship and research.
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