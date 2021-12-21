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Series 1, Part 2; The Secret of the Universe Finding the Clock Cycles, mirrored
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61 views • December 21, 2021
In computers, the clock cycle is the amount of time between two pulses of an oscillator. ... The clock cycle helps in determining the speed of the CPU, as it is considered the basic unit of measuring how fast an instruction can be executed by the computer processor. A clock cycle is also known as a clock tick.
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