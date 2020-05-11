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Electromagnetic Transduction, and Viral Sequencing gives you diseases through 5G transmitted frequencies- [one of four parts]
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50 views • May 11, 2020
Hello friends- Thank you for your return- part 1 of 4-- The info within these 10 or so videos , I doubt that you have heard any others mention- If you follow my videos you will learn what others don't tell you on youtube or their channel will come under troubling restrictions and penalties- I don't pull punches and have NO-FEAR! to disclose some hard and cold facts- I have another 4 part video that will put more icing on the cake- You will find the next four part video even more descriptive and detailed than these videos so stick with me-- 'Cheers', westruther 00025 4-14-2020 14:44 min.
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