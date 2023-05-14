People like Newsom will pander until it actually costs them: Joe Pinion | The Count

17 views • May 14, 2023

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On Saturday's "The Count, former New York senate candidate Joe Pinion slams California Gov. Gavin Newsom's push for reparations.

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