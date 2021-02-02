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Is 5G a Weapon?
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182 views • February 02, 2021
Mark Steele's ironically named channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdsbvJYZJfrCI55u_knFTcg
Post links to either of these on his channel, he loves censorship so will delete the comments immediately:
Mark Steele was fed technical mumbo-jumbo and he believed it, then published it in videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKhhlgFTgtA
Mark Steele debate on my channel where he gets everything wrong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlRM-ToSSz4
Find me here:
Facebook: Michael Toon
https://www.facebook.com/groups/5GFacts/
Twitter: @MCToon27
Discord: https://discord.gg/A4fzr2g
EMail: [email protected]
Want to support what I do:
https://www.patreon.com/MCToon
Bitcoin: 18P3qU7q2vb1SPcgGTzxMHQrCQJE93Gsid
Have a look at my web site for more related information:
https://www.mctoon.net
Tron-esque intro renders by Heads or Tails Gaming
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Aut2OzUupcokQS-ahmYkA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdsbvJYZJfrCI55u_knFTcg
Post links to either of these on his channel, he loves censorship so will delete the comments immediately:
Mark Steele was fed technical mumbo-jumbo and he believed it, then published it in videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKhhlgFTgtA
Mark Steele debate on my channel where he gets everything wrong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlRM-ToSSz4
Find me here:
Facebook: Michael Toon
https://www.facebook.com/groups/5GFacts/
Twitter: @MCToon27
Discord: https://discord.gg/A4fzr2g
EMail: [email protected]
Want to support what I do:
https://www.patreon.com/MCToon
Bitcoin: 18P3qU7q2vb1SPcgGTzxMHQrCQJE93Gsid
Have a look at my web site for more related information:
https://www.mctoon.net
Tron-esque intro renders by Heads or Tails Gaming
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Aut2OzUupcokQS-ahmYkA
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