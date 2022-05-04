Miles Guo: As the CCP is on its way of demise, the Whistle blowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China have entered a critical moment

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5/2/2022 Miles Guo: As the CCP is on its way of demise, the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China have entered a critical moment. Many people have realized how impactful I am during the lockdown in mainland China. The reason I revealed that something was wrong with Putin’s health is that he is aiding and abetting Xi to enslave the Chinese people