Man Arrested After Buying Stolen Body Parts On Facebook

Jim Crenshaw





August 27, 2022





Body parts...

Facebook...

Look at him. Mom and Dad are so proud. As a baby he was laying in his crib and mom and dad were looking down on him and mom says "what do you think he will be when he grows up?"...

Dad: "Maybe a pilot or a doctor"





Nope. Satanic looking asshole with metal horns coming out of his head who buys and collects stolen body parts online. If you would have asked mom and dad for their top 500 answers to the what will he be when he grows up question, that would not have even been close to one of their answers. Just think. Millions of sperm in that batch and he was the winner.





Did he not think he would be caught? Stolen body parts. On Facebook. This world is not going to hell. The trip is over. We have arrived in hell. Here is the rest of this story:





Man Arrested For Allegedly Buying Human Body Parts On Facebook From Woman Accused Of Stealing Them. A Pennsylvania man was arrested Thursday for allegedly buying human body parts online – including brains, lungs, skin and a heart – that he had obtained from a mortuary in Arkansas, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said.





(People just thought they put Grandma to rest but nope! granny was goin on the road)





East Pennsboro police had executed a search warrant on Jeremy Pauley’s home in Enola and found three 5-gallon buckets in his basement, containing a variety of organs, which a forensic pathologist has since confirmed were human remains, investigators said.





Police had received a tip about on June 14 about possible human body parts being sold on Facebook. Then a few weeks later, on July 8, another person told the police Pauley allegedly was keeping body parts and skin in buckets at his residence, police said.





(Obviously they were just conversation pieces)





Police did not say why Pauley allegedly was buying organs or what he planned to do with them. Investigators also didn’t disclose any charges against the seller in Arkansas.





(After all the shit Billary and Hildabeast did in Arkansas this was probably legal)





The Daily Beast reported Thursday that Pauley was an “oddities collector” who owned skeletons and skulls. He reportedly spent more than $4,000 on the body parts he purchased recently.





(Paid wholesale because China sells them for a lot more than that)





“This is one of the most bizarre investigations I have encountered in my 33 years as a prosecutor,” Cumberland County District Attorney Sean M. McCormack said. “Just when I think I have seen it all, a case like this comes around.”





Pauley faces charges of abuse of a corpse and receiving stolen property, court records show. Pauley was reportedly released from custody on $50,000 bail and will appear in court on Sept. 14.





(I wonder how many body parts he sold to make bail?)





I don't even know where you find the for sale section in Facebook. But I can see the advertisements now.

For sale:

Washer and Dryer (no delivery)

2009 pickup (187,000 miles)

Couch and Chair (some smoke damage)

Liver (moderate drinker, type O positive)

Camper Trailer $1400 OBO

Lawn Mower (runs good)

Lung (non smoker no monkeypox)

Puppies for a good home...(mastiff and chihuahua mix don't ask)

Holy crap.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/pu7KHO85Q04q/



