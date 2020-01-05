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Global Alert News - #230 - Dane Wigington
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64 views • January 05, 2020
GeoengineeringWatch.org - One Hour Weekly broadcast for Saturday Jan. 4th, 2020.
Dane covers the latest geo-political news and the condition of Earths' life support system. Also, wild fires in Australia are anything but "wild". Calling them "wild" gives the illusion they are solely from nature. Aluminum particulates are feeding these fires.
Dane covers the latest geo-political news and the condition of Earths' life support system. Also, wild fires in Australia are anything but "wild". Calling them "wild" gives the illusion they are solely from nature. Aluminum particulates are feeding these fires.
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