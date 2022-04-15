Whistleblower Blows Lid off Money Laundering, Stolen Treasuries, EBRD Coverups Paid by YOU (1of2)

Learn why you are not getting sufficient minerals from your food or vitamins:Have you Donated Yet? Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more & donate @John Christmas, courageous bank whistleblower, exposes a big part of the worldwide corruption scheme. He explains how the banking system in Latvia, protected by the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (CBRD) and other institutions, laundered money for the KGB mafia and facilitated the swindle of the entire Ukraine treasury which was stolen in 2014. The KGB mafia and other criminal clients were known for the worst crimes perpetrated by humanity including trafficking, drugs and state looting. We discuss the protection the EBRD doles out to criminal banking systems and how the EBRD is paid by YOU; the U.S. tax payer. This scheme ties back to the Bidens, the Clintons and so many more enemies of humanity. John Christmas is courageously shining light on a major piece of the worldwide corruption puzzle. You can learn more about John or buy his book, The KGB Banker, atSolutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:Learn more about C60 Complete at- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.See my exclusive with Meri Crouley on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/SubscribeSupport this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more atMUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audioCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.