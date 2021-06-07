Bra's & Underwear impact how our bits are hung!

Bra's and Underwear impact how our bits are hung! I discuss how Movement Nutrition and Restrictive Forces either grow or impede us from our cells right down to the proteins in our DNA, to the posture we hold, to how well our spine is aligned, and in this video (gals and guys listen up) to the bras and tighty whitey’s we wear! It impacts function and size! ... Yup, I’m going, where no one wants to go. You heard me right. XYO

In this video, I talk about how fundamental movements and our tiny movement body loads impact how robust our bones get, to how our bits are hung as well as why restrictive forces and immobility from a geeky term called "mechanosensing and mechanotransduction" either permeates us toward health and wellbeing or fuels the cancerous flame no one is talking about!

Like always, I get all geeky, we’re gonna visit the Hazda people and learn something about their lifeways and how it relates to us today. So Tap Into your Inner Aborigine and watch this video….



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