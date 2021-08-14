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Observe the formation of crystalline (!) structures in the composition of the vaccine
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344 views • August 14, 2021
Observe the formation of crystalline (!) structures in the composition of the vaccine
The Pfizer/Biontech vaccine is placed under a standard microscope. What happens to her during these 12 minutes is very interesting and raises many questions. The radiated temperature of the lamp was 30 degrees Celsius. Magnification is 28x8.
In addition, it is possible to observe the formation of crystalline (!) structures in the composition of the vaccine.
The video can also be viewed via the link (https://youtu.be/s8e06KfDWMM) on YouTube
@WorldawakeningTrueNews
https://youtu.be/s8e06KfDWMM
The Pfizer/Biontech vaccine is placed under a standard microscope. What happens to her during these 12 minutes is very interesting and raises many questions. The radiated temperature of the lamp was 30 degrees Celsius. Magnification is 28x8.
In addition, it is possible to observe the formation of crystalline (!) structures in the composition of the vaccine.
The video can also be viewed via the link (https://youtu.be/s8e06KfDWMM) on YouTube
@WorldawakeningTrueNews
https://youtu.be/s8e06KfDWMM
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