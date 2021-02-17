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People In Lebanon Are Close To Starvation Due To The Lockdown - So They Are Protesting Against It By Reopening
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673 views • February 17, 2021
People in Lebanon are close to starvation due to the lockdown and so they are protesting against it by reopening. But that doesn't matter to the corrupt government whether people starve or not. For them, the only thing that counts is whether the mask is worn or not and that no matter what it costs, the lockdown continues!
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