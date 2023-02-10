Create New Account
Is Pope Francis' New Pandemic Ecology Cause for Alarm
John-Henry Westen


Feb 9, 2023


What lies beneath the surface of Pope Francis’ new ‘pandemic ecology’ will shock you.The last several years have been cause for alarm—specifically for faithful Catholics seeking to live out the Church’s teachings on life, faith, family, and freedom. Churches were shuttered, families, isolated, and the Vatican under Pope Francis discarded its traditional prayers from its pandemic mass in favor of modern, neutral tones to avoid describing mankind’s need to repent and allay God’s wrath.


Tune in now as John-Henry Westen unpacks the Vatican’s response to pestilence and avoid being left in the dark by lockdown leadership the next time the world spirals out of control.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28wpn4-february-9-2023.html

