EXPOSED: The Epstein/J.P. Morgan CONNECTION! - MASSIVE Lawsuit Targets Child Trafficking Bankers!

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott about the latest news surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein JP Morgan connection as a lawsuit originally launched by the Attorney General of the US Virgin Islands (which lead to her firing) pushes on.
J.P. Morgan is not alone, but they stand out the most in this case. Deutsche Bank and Barclays are also involved. However, Jes Staley, the former executive at J.P. Morgan is one of the focuses of the case. He was closely tied to Epstein and many are alleging including in the lawsuit that he facilitated what Epstein was doing with children.
Staley recently called for the case to be dropped and claimed Epstein's accuser's claims are "unsupported."
What a wild show this is considering Epstein was a blackmail agent for the government who used his sex trafficking of children and young women to powerful people as a way to force them to follow narratives in politics and culture.
This is textbook blackmail and it's why we see most politicians, celebrities and business leaders walking in lockstep, promoting the Great Reset.
In this video, we break down this connection and the importance of it.
