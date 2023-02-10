EXPOSED: The Epstein/J.P. Morgan CONNECTION! - MASSIVE Lawsuit Targets Child Trafficking Bankers!

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott about the latest news surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein JP Morgan connection as a lawsuit originally launched by the Attorney General of the US Virgin Islands (which lead to her firing) pushes on.

J.P. Morgan is not alone, but they stand out the most in this case. Deutsche Bank and Barclays are also involved. However, Jes Staley, the former executive at J.P. Morgan is one of the focuses of the case. He was closely tied to Epstein and many are alleging including in the lawsuit that he facilitated what Epstein was doing with children.

Staley recently called for the case to be dropped and claimed Epstein's accuser's claims are "unsupported."

What a wild show this is considering Epstein was a blackmail agent for the government who used his sex trafficking of children and young women to powerful people as a way to force them to follow narratives in politics and culture.

This is textbook blackmail and it's why we see most politicians, celebrities and business leaders walking in lockstep, promoting the Great Reset.





In this video, we break down this connection and the importance of it.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=





NGANIC CBD OIL! Get organic HIGH QUALITY CBD HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1312822&u=3368756&m=85768&urllink=&afftrack=





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2023