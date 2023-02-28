Urgent Warning Mankind - Evidence Our Blood Is Now Compromised

Monday, February 27th, 2023 - Part 1
Live StreamGuest: Kelly Bacher, Live Blood Analyst
See https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743 for previous communication to Danielle Smith and other posts
**Download this letter and email as per Christopher's instructions.
Go to: awarriorcalls.com/
Click on link & download: "The PDF file… Emergency Communication to Danielle Smith January 12th 2023"
A Warrior Calls:
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE
https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources
Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.