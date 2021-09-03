The Case For A Free-Market Medical Care System

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Today's guest on the Ron Paul Liberty Report is Murray Sabrin, author of a new book that describes why the current system of employer-based insurance and government programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, and Obamacare are financially untenable and yield less than optimal outcomes for patients.
Find Murray Sabrin's book on Amazon:
Universal Medical Care from Conception to End of Life: The Case for A Single-Payer System
https://www.amazon.com/Universal-Medical-Care-Conception-Life/dp/1662433360