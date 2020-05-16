NWO: Jesuit rule 13 requires you to conform to the Vatican beast and its mark

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.The video was produced in the outskirts of Sipalay City, the Philippines, on February 2, 2020.The Society of Jesus also known as the Jesuits was founded by Ignatius of Loyola in 1540 apparently with the approval of Pope Paul III and is a religious order of the Roman Catholic Church. Two well known Jesuits include Jesuit priest, James Martin, who is a strong supporter of homosexual rights and the current pope, pope Francis also known as Jorge Bergoglio.The Jesuits also believe in Jesuit rule 13 which was penned by the founder of the Jesuits, Ignatius of Loyola. Rule 13 on Rules for Thinking with the Church states:That we may be altogether of the same mind and in conformity with the Church herself, if she shall have defined anything to be black which to our eyes appears to be white, we ought in like manner to pronounce it to be black.According to Jesuit rule 13, to be right in everything means you must conform with the position of the Roman Catholic Church, which the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua calls Mystery Babylon the Great, the Mother of Harlots and Abominations of the earth in Revelation 17:5. According to Jesuit founder Ignatius of Loyola and the Jesuit order, no deviation from Jesuit rule 13 is allowed. If the wall is white but the Catholic church says that the wall is black, then according to Jesuit rule 13, you must change your position, even though your position is correct, and must conform with the Catholic church’s position and believe that the wall is black.As followers of Christ, we ought to obey God rather than man as per Peter’s words to the religious order of his day in Acts 5:29. Please remember Peter’s words in Acts 5:29 when the time of Jacob’s trouble comes.In Romans 12:2, the apostle Paul adds, And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.Do not have the same mind or be in conformity with the ways of the world. Do not have the same mind or be in conformity with the whore of Babylon, which is the Roman Catholic Church and her Jesuit pope and her Jesuit order, who are nothing more than satan’s human agents and wolves in sheep’s clothing. If you are a Catholic, reject Jesuit rule 13 and instead, have the mind of Christ and be conformed to Him and His holy written word. Now is the time to flee the whore of Babylon as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 before she gets destroyed by the will of God in Revelation 18:8-9 and turn to your Lord, God, King and Saviour and Creator, the Lord Jesus Christ.In these last days of earth’s history, now is the time to have the same mind and being in conformity with Jesus Christ or Yeshua. Put your faith and trust in Him and obey Him! Keep His holy written word including His holy ten commandments, which defines His love and you will have the same mind and be in conformity with the Lord Jesus Christ and His righteousness.For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.