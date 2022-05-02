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The Other 16th Amendment: Separation of Powers
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23 views • May 02, 2022
James Madison considered the separation of powers so important he not only called it a “dogmatic maxim,” he expressly included it as the 16th of his proposed Amendments to include a Bill of Rights.
Path to Liberty: May 2, 2022
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Path to Liberty: May 2, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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