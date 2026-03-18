Three Inches From Gold – Why the Miracle Always Comes After You Almost Quit

John Michael Chambers delivers a message for the weary—a reminder that the moment you feel like giving up is usually the exact moment the miracle is about to happen.





Most people quit right before the tide turns. They stop digging three inches from gold. They walk away from the door that was about to open. They silence the dream right before it learned how to scream.





The version of you that wants to quit today is not the version of you that's going to cross the finish line. That quitter voice is temporary. The fire inside you is permanent.





You don't have to feel motivated. You don't have to feel strong. You just have to refuse to let the temporary discomfort win. Every single person who ever did anything worth remembering felt exactly like quitting. And they didn't.





Keep the feet moving. Keep the pen writing. Keep the application sending. Keep showing up—ugly, tired, bruised, doubtful. Just keep showing up.





The only way the story ends with "they quit" is if you stop writing it. You're closer than you think. Don't give the future the satisfaction of never meeting you.





You've already survived 100% of your worst days. That's not luck. That's evidence. You were built for a time such as this.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.