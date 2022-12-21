Hard To Believe What We Found In The Spending Bill:

You’ll never believe what we found in the 4K page Omnibus spending bill.





Dan Bongino Show Clips | 21 December 2022

https://rumble.com/v21r9p0-footnote-hidden-in-4000-page-spending-bill-will-screw-americans-for-good.html





Full episode (1919)