Anastasiya Aniccimov - "Racism Against Russian People In America"

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On April 25, 2022 @ 3:00 PM EST
Guest: Anastasiya Aniccimov
Topic: Racism Against Russian People In America
https://anchor.fm/badmompodcast
Guest Bio *
I am a motivated mother of 2 wonderful children living in New Jersey. I emigrated here with my parents in the mid 90’s and as the oldest child I was supposed to make my folks rich in America from Kazakhstan. Unfortunately, I was, like a lot of teenagers, misguided. I have always been creative and wanted to help others and our environment. I realized my that my environmental science degree in most career choices would be used to exploit our Earth and lost interest in that direction. I created a podcast and took a guided course called Broadcast Yourself with Brain Rose at the London Real Academy. Since then, I have created a platform for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other types of abuse to be able to share their story. I am in the process of creating my non-profit for children to educate them with age-appropriate guidance to help them succeed in life, especially when living in low-income neighborhoods, single parent households. The purpose is to educate to prevent the cycle of abuse from perpetuating in our youth. I am working with a team of writers on a domestic violence anthology coming soon! I have a blog to empower others to use their voice to stand up to their abusers. I also have a youtube channel with most of the interviews from my podcast. I am working side by side patriots in my state to keep our medical freedoms which have been under attack for quite some time. I coach others on how to live healthy and happy even during dark times. I offer coaching and support and am openminded to different opinions. I empower others to achieve their goals and dreams.
Host
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress
www.quantumnurse.life
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
ww.graceasagra.com