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5G kills
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
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172 views • September 02, 2022

A 18 GHrtz signal from a 5G tower can trigger symptoms of Covid, Ebola, Monkey pox and Marburg disease with just a push on a button once they are installed everywhere an outbreak is planned. Vaccines + chemtrails + 5G = bomb about to explode inside of you.

Children are more vulnerable to the 4G and 5G than adults; nose bleeds, head aches, shortness of breath etc  be alert for the symptoms and keep them away from the toxic radiation as much as possible. Do not have them carry a cellphone on their body, ever. Keep them away from routers, smartmeters etc.  

SMART = Secret Militarized Armaments Residential Technology. 

We are all under attack, but they are after our children, the new generation who will be set up against the parents. Don't let them be brainwashed! Teach them about the dangers of wireless technology ; cancer rates are going out of the roof! 

Buy wifi protection, faraday cage, orgonite pyramid, tesla blushield etc.

Detox daily with zeolite clay to bind and expell the graphene from the body. Drink white pine needle tea (suramine) to protect you against vaxx shedding. Take nicotinamide to "disarm" the snake venom. Drink a small cup of your own urine daily to make the right antibodies against the poison. Take Quercetin, Selenium, Zinc and Vitamine D3+K2 to boost your immune system. On chemtrail days, take a tiny bit of Borax in a glass of water, use a colloidal silver spray for your nose and throat (carry it with you). Before bed, put a few drops of detoxadine nascent iodine in your throat or put it on your skin near your thyroid. For better sleep, take magnesium or drink valerian tea.

I am no doctor and don't recommand going to one either. Remember, the pharmaceutical industry is in the wrong club since the beginning of this satanistic game. Go the holistic route. We are magneto-electric-light-energy beings and our Creator made us perfectly designed to heal ourselves. We just have to get access to the knowledge they don't want us to have. Do your research! May you use your wisdom and knowledge to help each other. God bless. Amen 🙏
Keywords
vaccineschemtrails5ggenocidesupplementssmart metersantidoteurotherapywifi shielding
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