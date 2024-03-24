Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Great EV Cover-Up
channel image
Son of the Republic
665 Subscribers
126 views
Published 18 hours ago

The [Bidan] administration is pushing electric vehicle mandates even though car dealers and manufacturers have begged them not to.

New rules set the “strongest-ever pollution standards”, which many are calling a cover to eliminate gas-powered cars.

Is this anything other than race-baiting climate alarmism?

You decide.


Redacted News | The Great Electric Car Cover-Up Is Entering Dangerous New Territory (23 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4kunjx-the-great-electric-car-coverup-is-entering-dangerous-new-territory-redacted.html

https://youtu.be/HSrYKCQQP6E

Keywords
cover-upclimate alarmismclimate changejoe bidennew world orderclimate activismgreen new dealgreen energyclimate hoaxmandategreen dreamrace baitingclimate fraudclimate scamelectric cargreat resetelectric vehiclegreen fraudcarbon zeroclayton morrisnatali morrisgreen new scamcarbon reductionclimate racketgreen racket

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket