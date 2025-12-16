BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dept of War blew up another 'narco-terrorist' boat in Eastern Pacific - Dec 15
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
54 views • 1 day ago

The U.S. Department of War blew up another "narco-terrorist" boat in Eastern Pacific.

💀 US forces kill eight in strikes on three boats

The US Southern Command posted a video celebrating “lethal kinetic strikes” in international waters, claiming the targets were “narco-terrorists” (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/60165) on vessels tied to “designated terrorist organizations.”

The strikes were carried out on December 15 under orders from the US Secretary of Warcrimes.

Adding:

New Targeted Objective📝

About Another Strike on a Drug Vessel

What actually happened yesterday was a new strike by Americans on a vessel "connected with drugs".

US Armed Forces hit (https://x.com/southcom/status/2001464448750621120?s=46) another boat in the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean, "eliminating four male drug terrorists" and bringing the total number of destroyed "maritime objects" to 27, and those killed to 99.

More info here:

https://krcrtv.com/news/nation-world/us-southern-command-strikes-3-more-alleged-drug-boats-eastern-pacific-killing-8-narco-terrorists-military-says-defense-secretary-pete-hegseth-marco-rubio-national-security-president-donald-trump-venezuela-maduro

Adding:

BREAKING: Vermont Air National Guard headed to Caribbean as part of Operation Southern Spear. 

Vermont’s 158th Fighter Wing with its F-35A fighter jets are headed to the Caribbean as tensions mount with Venezuela. 🇻🇪 

US Senator Peter Welch (VT) stated: “I strongly oppose President Trump’s mobilization of the Vermont Air National Guard alongside thousands of other U.S. military units in what appears to be a relentless march to war…An undeclared war against the Venezuelan regime would be illegal under our Constitution.”

US Senator Bernie Sanders (VT) stated: “After campaigning against ‘endless wars,’ the Trump administration is threatening a military intervention in Venezuela.”


Source: VTDigger (https://vtdigger.org/2025/12/15/vermont-air-national-guard-headed-to-caribbean-amid-growing-u-s-tensions-with-venezuela/)

Follow me Christopher Helali, (https://t.me/christopherhelali) on X, (https://x.com/chrishelali?s=21) Instagram, (https://www.instagram.com/chrishelali?igsh=dGQxMGMwZTg1MWJ1&utm_source=qr) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@chrishelali?_r=1&_t=ZP-91aRtoi5Q0U)



