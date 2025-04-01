Governor Tim Walz Under Fire: The Hidden Agendas Unveiled

In this episode, delve into the controversies surrounding Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota. We uncover his ongoing clashes with Elon Musk and the allegations of mismanagement in the state's affairs, including a substantial deficit switch from surplus under his tenure. With special guest Rick Weibel, we explore the potential run of MyPillow's Mike Lindell for Minnesota's governor, as he addresses media attacks and his ambitions to rectify state issues.

The episode also highlights Elon Musk's surprising confrontations, driven by intentions to rectify governmental discrepancies, including the Social Security system. Join us as we expose the political lies and discuss the implications of these high-profile disputes on Minnesota and national politics.