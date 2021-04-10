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Gov. Newsom Not Ready For Prime Time or Any Time
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140 views • April 10, 2021
While data released by the Small Business Administration earlier this year showed the PlumpJack Group (Governor Newsom businesses) received up to $350,000 worth of PPP loans, newly-released data by the SBA indicated PlumpJack businesses - including wineries, bars, and restaurants - received more than eight times that amount at nearly $3 million altogether.
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