Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland - Called on its Citizens to Stand Ready to 'Defend the Homeland' - 'Sovereign Niger'

Niger imposes no fly zone in its air space citing ‘threat of intervention’.

⚡️Coup General rallies civilians to arm themselves against an immement invasion by pro-NATO proxies.

Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland has called on its citizens to be ready to defend the homeland.

Long Live the People the independent Niger, with dignity and sovereignty.

A war is on the horizon.

Good news is that ECOWAS has appeared to have delayed the deadline by another week, maybe next Sunday?

In a new statement published during night, Niger's military government asserted that ECOWAS has completed its intervention plans. The spokesman added that there is a pre-deployment of forces in two countries in West Africa in preparation for a military intervention in Niger.





Niger's junta also claims that ECOWAS is planning to invade the country with money from a foreign power.





In the address military government called on its citizens to be ready to "defend the homeland and independence of Niger" and then deployed several hundred Nigerien soldiers to reinforce the borders with Nigeria and Benin.