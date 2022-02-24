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WHAT'S BEHIND THE NEW AIDS SCARE? - Are we looking at vaccine-induced AIDS?
Wake Up to Reality
Wake Up to Reality
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1005 views • February 24, 2022
As the media are abandoning COVID, they’re taking aim at AIDS instead. The timing of AIDS-related articles and announcements is indicative of a coordinated PR campaign,
which must have a specific purpose.
So, what then might be the reason for everyone suddenly talking about AIDS? In December 2021, President Biden announced a White House plan to “end the HIV/AIDS
epidemic by 2030”.
The same exact vow had been announced by the British Health Security Agency a week earlier.

The COVID jab may be causing AIDS-like illness by decimating immune function.
Researchers have also warned the COVID jab may raise your risk of HIV infection. Is the
media’s focus on AIDS an attempt to cover up COVID jab effects?
Might the new HIV variant actually be the result of mass COVID injection? After all, the timing of this “super strain” of HIV is interesting, to say the least.
Why did it take 40 years for it to emerge?

The media’s focus on AIDS testing and the emergence of a more infectious strain of HIV may well be a coordinated effort to both:
a) Hide devastating COVID jab effects, and
b) Manufacture the perception that we have an urgent need for an HIV vaccine

This report and video by:
James Corbett
https://www.corbettreport.com
and
James Evan Pilato
https://mediamonarchy.com
Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmavaccinationsglobalistsaidsepidemicjames corbetthivjohnson and johnsonmandatesfaucimasksrobert f kennedyantibodypcrcovidaztremdesivirmontagnieradevariantsvaccine acquiredhiv testsimmuno deficiencyvaids
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