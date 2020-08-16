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Сон нашего сына Данила (6 лет) про метеоритный дождь, Луну и Сатурн. Our 6 year old son tells his dream: Moon and Satrun axes inclined because of a meteor shower.
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93 views • August 16, 2020
Наш младший сын Данил (6 лет) рассказывает свой сон, который ему приснился 13 августа 2020 г. «Мне приснилось, что мы смотрим метеоритный дождь, но я пропустил его. И там настоящий дождь с каплями. А потом мне мама сказала, что из-за этого метеоритного дождя Луна и Сатурн как-то повернулись.» Данил потом добавил, что оси Луны и Сатурна наклонились и во сне он знал даже на сколько градусов, но когда проснулся, то забыл :)
В Библии звёзды могут означать не только небесные тела (солнца, кометы, планеты и т.д.), но и духов - то есть ангелов. Сон, если от Бога, может означать то, что Господь потрясёт царства мира, так как за земными правительствами стоят духи (которым лишь до времени дана эта власть - пока Христос не прийдёт и не установит Своего царства.)
“И вдруг, после скорби дней тех, солнце померкнет, и луна не даст света своего, и звезды спадут с неба, и силы небесные поколеблются;
тогда явится знамение Сына Человеческого на небе; и тогда восплачутся все племена земные и увидят Сына Человеческого, грядущего на облаках небесных с силою и славою великою;
и пошлёт Ангелов Своих с трубою громогласною, и соберут избранных Его от четырех ветров, от края небес до края их.” Евангелие от Матфея 24:29-31
https://bible.by/syn/40/24/#29
"И произошла на небе война: Михаил и Ангелы его воевали против дракона, и дракон и ангелы его воевали против них,
но не устояли, и не нашлось уже для них места на небе.
И низвержен был великий дракон, древний змей, называемый диаволом и сатаною, обольщающий всю вселенную, низвержен на землю, и ангелы его низвержены с ним.
И услышал я громкий голос, говорящий на небе: ныне настало спасение и сила и царство Бога нашего и власть Христа Его, потому что низвержен клеветник братий наших, клеветавший на них пред Богом нашим день и ночь.
Они победили его кровию Агнца и словом свидетельства своего, и не возлюбили души своей даже до смерти.
Итак, веселитесь, небеса и обитающие на них! Горе живущим на земле и на море! потому что к вам сошёл диавол в сильной ярости, зная, что немного ему остается времени.”
Откровение Иоанна 12:7-12
https://bible.by/syn/66/12/
Our son (6 years old) tells his recent dream he had at night August 13th 2020. This is what he describes «There was a meteor shower. I missed it. Then there was rain. My mom told me that because of that meteor shower the axes of both our Moon and Saturn have inclined».
“Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken:
And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.
And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.” Mathew 24:29-31
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+24&;version=KJV
The dream, if it is from God, may also mean coming shift in power: God will shake and throw evil spirits who are behind governments of the world.
«7 Then war broke out in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon, and the dragon and his angels fought back. 8 But he was not strong enough, and they lost their place in heaven. 9 The great dragon was hurled down—that ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, who leads the whole world astray. He was hurled to the earth, and his angels with him... 10 Then I heard a loud voice in heaven say: 12 Therefore rejoice, you heavens and you who dwell in them!
But woe to the earth and the sea, because the devil has gone down to you! He is filled with fury, because he knows that his time is short.”
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+12&;version=NIV
В Библии звёзды могут означать не только небесные тела (солнца, кометы, планеты и т.д.), но и духов - то есть ангелов. Сон, если от Бога, может означать то, что Господь потрясёт царства мира, так как за земными правительствами стоят духи (которым лишь до времени дана эта власть - пока Христос не прийдёт и не установит Своего царства.)
“И вдруг, после скорби дней тех, солнце померкнет, и луна не даст света своего, и звезды спадут с неба, и силы небесные поколеблются;
тогда явится знамение Сына Человеческого на небе; и тогда восплачутся все племена земные и увидят Сына Человеческого, грядущего на облаках небесных с силою и славою великою;
и пошлёт Ангелов Своих с трубою громогласною, и соберут избранных Его от четырех ветров, от края небес до края их.” Евангелие от Матфея 24:29-31
https://bible.by/syn/40/24/#29
"И произошла на небе война: Михаил и Ангелы его воевали против дракона, и дракон и ангелы его воевали против них,
но не устояли, и не нашлось уже для них места на небе.
И низвержен был великий дракон, древний змей, называемый диаволом и сатаною, обольщающий всю вселенную, низвержен на землю, и ангелы его низвержены с ним.
И услышал я громкий голос, говорящий на небе: ныне настало спасение и сила и царство Бога нашего и власть Христа Его, потому что низвержен клеветник братий наших, клеветавший на них пред Богом нашим день и ночь.
Они победили его кровию Агнца и словом свидетельства своего, и не возлюбили души своей даже до смерти.
Итак, веселитесь, небеса и обитающие на них! Горе живущим на земле и на море! потому что к вам сошёл диавол в сильной ярости, зная, что немного ему остается времени.”
Откровение Иоанна 12:7-12
https://bible.by/syn/66/12/
Our son (6 years old) tells his recent dream he had at night August 13th 2020. This is what he describes «There was a meteor shower. I missed it. Then there was rain. My mom told me that because of that meteor shower the axes of both our Moon and Saturn have inclined».
“Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken:
And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.
And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.” Mathew 24:29-31
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+24&;version=KJV
The dream, if it is from God, may also mean coming shift in power: God will shake and throw evil spirits who are behind governments of the world.
«7 Then war broke out in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon, and the dragon and his angels fought back. 8 But he was not strong enough, and they lost their place in heaven. 9 The great dragon was hurled down—that ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, who leads the whole world astray. He was hurled to the earth, and his angels with him... 10 Then I heard a loud voice in heaven say: 12 Therefore rejoice, you heavens and you who dwell in them!
But woe to the earth and the sea, because the devil has gone down to you! He is filled with fury, because he knows that his time is short.”
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+12&;version=NIV
Keywords
bible prophecyapocalypsemeteorsfireballend time eventsplanet x systemposlednee vremyayulia litvinovasecond coming of jesus christhristianskie svidetelstvaneba luchsny o poslednjem vremenisign of his comingmoon changessaturn axisend time dreams and visionsson pro meteoritnyi dojdyulia kamyshlovajulia litvinova
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