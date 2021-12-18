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Mike Adams Impression! + Van Living to Thwart the Great Reset Agenda
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158 views • December 18, 2021
Hey y'all,
As my first video, I figured I'd grace your ears with my impression of Mike Adams, the man himself.
Also, I share some thoughts on living the van life and how I'm currently doing so in order to exist safely on the periphery of our rapidly decaying, debt-based Great Reset system.
Thanks for watching! More to come soon!
God Bless,
-Reese
As my first video, I figured I'd grace your ears with my impression of Mike Adams, the man himself.
Also, I share some thoughts on living the van life and how I'm currently doing so in order to exist safely on the periphery of our rapidly decaying, debt-based Great Reset system.
Thanks for watching! More to come soon!
God Bless,
-Reese
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