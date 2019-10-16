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10 Amazing Inventions Created by Children
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231 views • October 16, 2019
Have you ever created something truly original in your life? We are not talking about the not-very-original projects that we normally do in school for different fairs or competitions. We are talking about snowmobiles, smart devices or televisions. You probably think that is impossible, but these and many other great devices have been created not by great scientists, but by children like you. In today's we are gonna show you some great children's creations. These are 10 incredible inventions created by children.
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