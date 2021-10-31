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REINER FUELLMICH INTERVIEW WITH CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS
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372 views • October 31, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts with Reiner Fuellmich, released April 2, 2021 – An important “Big Picture” look at the current situation from a 'bird's eye' perspective.
(The interview was in English with ongoing translation every few minutes to German by Fuellmich. I’ve edited out the German. The edits are fairly obvious)
(The interview was in English with ongoing translation every few minutes to German by Fuellmich. I’ve edited out the German. The edits are fairly obvious)
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